Ozzy Osbourne vows to play more gigs, even if “someone has to wheel me out there”

“I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he is not ready to give up performing, despite his health issues and retirement from touring.

The 73-year-old rocker, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and has undergone several surgeries for his neck and back problems, said that playing live shows is his passion and he doesn’t know how to do anything else.

Speaking to Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Osbourne proclaimed, “I mean, doing a live show is what I live for. I’ve had to cancel my European tour but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs [even] if I have to get someone to wheel me out there.”

“I mean, you can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

The Black Sabbath frontman has one show scheduled for October, as part of the Power Trip festival in California, along with other rock and metal icons such as AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Tool. He has said that he is open to doing more one-off gigs in the future, if his body can handle it.