Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days.

In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.

Citing Clapton’s reaction when he first heard the song, Osbourne said that he fully expects the lyrics of One Of Those Days to “cause shit”.

“He said, ‘Oh, I’m not sure about that lyric’,” the singer recalled. “So we tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did ‘One of those days where I don’t believe in Christmas” but it didn’t sound right. Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to shit.”

Osbourne went on to clarify that “It’s not an I Am An Anti-Christ song,” but rather, “it’s about those days where everything goes fucking wrong, and you’re going nuts trying to fix everything up.”

The song marks the duo’s first official collaboration, one that Osbourne is clearly satisfied with.

“I think that song and the whole album turned out great,” he said.

Arriving on 9 September via Epic, Patient Number 9 is now up for pre-order. Along with Clapton, the album features guest appearances from Jeff Beck, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready, Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Check out the album’s title track, Patient Number 9, below.