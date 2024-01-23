Ozzy Osbourne to “say goodbye properly” with two final shows in Birmingham

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne might just be able to catch the Prince of Darkness live on stage one last time in his hometown of Birmingham.

Speaking to The Mirror, Osbourne’s wife and manager Sharon confirms that the 75-year-old rocker will be playing two final shows as a “goodbye” to his longtime fans, and suggested that the concerts will take place at Aston Villa’s Birmingham stadium, Villa Park.

“He won’t tour again, but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,’” Sharon says, adding: “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.”

She continues: “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”

Last year, Osbourne announced that he was retiring from touring due to health concerns, telling fans via social media: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans.”

The Black Sabbath legend did, however, share that he has plans to make “one more album” and attempt to tour again in 2024.

“I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road,” Osbourne said in an interview with Metal Hammer.

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!”