“The quality is f**king dreadful”: Ozzy Osbourne on why Bob Daisley’s ‘Holy Grail’ recordings of Randy Rhoads remain unreleased

In the latest instalment of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy and his family discuss Bob Daisley’s legendary ‘Holy Grail’ demos, which are rumoured to contain around seven hours of recording sessions with late heavy metal icon Randy Rhoads.

“Someone commented on a post someone and it was like,‘Oh when’s Ozzy going to let Bob Daisley release the recordings of Randy Rhoads writing in the studio?’” Jack Osbourne says [via Guitar World].

“Supposedly – I don’t know if it exists – but there’s audio recordings of Randy, Dad and Daisley writing stuff for Blizzard… or Diary… and Daisley’s gone out and said, ‘Oh Ozzy’s not letting me release it.’”

“I turned around and said, ‘Why should he release it? He should give it to Randy’s family and it should be up to them if they release it or not,” he adds, to which Sharon replies: “exactly.”

Though according to Ozzy, those tapes have remained in the vault because “The quality [of the recording] sucks… [He’d record] everything we ever did. He would record the fucking milkman… The quality was fucking dreadful.”

“[He recorded] on a cassette machine,” says Sharon. “A tiny little cassette machine. And it’s not for us to do anything with.”

For those who don’t already know, Daisley has previously verified the presence of these recordings, even releasing snippets of them during an interview on his website back in 2014.

The musician claims that he has around seven hours of material from the writing sessions for Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, spanning the period between 8 December 1979, and 23 March 1981. Daisley famously dubs the content the ‘Holy Grail’ tapes.

