logo
News

“When we played it to people, some cried, some said, ‘Jesus Christ, it’s a Beatles record!”: Paul McCartney describes reactions to the band’s final song, Now And Then

“A lot of people were touched by the Beatles – and that feeling still exists,” says Macca.

Paul McCartney of The Beatles

Image: Rob Verhorst / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Paul McCartney has reflected on the Beatles’ final song, Now And Then, and the reactions of those who heard it.

Speaking to The Times in a recent interview, McCartney talks about the band’s enduring legacy and how looking at photographs of his late bandmates still brings forth “bittersweet” feelings.

“The sweet is ‘How lucky was I to have those men in my life’. But the fact that they’re not here is bitter,” the bassist says.

Of the new song – which features sonic contributions from all four Beatles – McCartney admits that he had some initial reservations about working on the track as it was originally written and recorded by John Lennon circa 1977 as a solo piano home demo.

“It’s strange when you think about it,” Macca says. “There’s John, in his apartment, banging away at a piano doing a demo. And now we’ve restored it and it’s a crystal-clear, beautiful vocal. You still wonder, is it inferior, something we shouldn’t do?”

“But every time I thought that, I thought, Let’s say I had a chance to ask John. And John would have loved it. Of course, I’m never going to know, but I think mine’s the best guess we can have. And now it is a Beatles record. When we played it to people, some cried, some said, ‘Jesus Christ, it’s a Beatles record!’”

“A lot of people were touched by the Beatles – and that feeling still exists,” he continues. “When I remember the Beatles, I remember joy, talent, humour and love. And if people remember us for those things I’d be very happy.”

Now and Then is now out, accompanied by a music video directed by Peter Jackson, the mastermind behind 2021’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary series.

Listen to the song below.

Related Artists

Paul McCartneyThe Beatles

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Shergold Telstar ST14 review – one of the best new budget guitars of 2023

2

Fender Highway Series Dreadnought: another bold new step for Fender guitar design

3

“If you’re in a band you should always be in your favorite band” Hotline TNT on bringing shoegaze to a new generation

4

A Brief History of Jackson Guitars

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E3 Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.