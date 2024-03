Artist claims Paul McCartney “banned” sculpture of himself for being “unflattering”, but Macca says he’s never seen it

When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

A sculpture created as cover art for one of Paul McCartney’s singles was apparently “banned” for being “unflattering” by McCartney himself, according to the artist who made it. Macca, however, says he’s never even seen it.

The sculpture was originally made as part of the Secret 7 vinyl project, which sees a collection of seven songs by seven musicians pressed on 700 records, with each featuring unique artwork. They then go to auction to raise money for War Child.