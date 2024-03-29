logo
Artist claims Paul McCartney “banned” sculpture of himself for being “unflattering”, but Macca says he’s never seen it

The sculpture was made as cover art for a McCartney single to be sold at a charity auction.

Paul McCartney playing bass and singing on stage at Glastonbury in 2022.

Image: Harry Durrant / Getty

 
A sculpture created as cover art for one of Paul McCartney’s singles was apparently “banned” for being “unflattering” by McCartney himself, according to the artist who made it. Macca, however, says he’s never even seen it.

The sculpture was originally made as part of the Secret 7 vinyl project, which sees a collection of seven songs by seven musicians pressed on 700 records, with each featuring unique artwork. They then go to auction to raise money for War Child.

This year’s Secret 7 initiative saw tracks from Aurora, Celeste, Hozier, Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Chemical Brothers, The Specials and of course, McCartney, get an artwork revamp for the special charity project.

The sculpture creator, Wilfrid Wood, says on Instagram, “Charity auction! I’m a regular contributor to @secret7s where artists create one off covers for various 7” singles which are then auctioned for charity.

“This year I sculpted Paul McCartney but my contribution was BANNED by Macca and the gang because it was TOO UNFLATTERING. So I’m auctioning it myself on eBay with ALL proceeds going to @warchilduk, a charity for children affected by conflict in Gaza, Ukraine and other war zones globally.”

The artwork was intended for McCartney’s 1983 track Pipes of Peace, but a spokesperson for The Beatles legend has claimed that he has “never seen this artwork” in a comment provided to NME. The sculpture has now been sold by Wood independently.

In other McCartney news, the Höfner bass that he used in The Beatles’ Let It Be sessions was finally found and reunited with the musician last September, more than 50 years after it was stolen from him off the back of a van in London. Thankfully, the bass was found complete and still with its original case, though it was reported it would need some repairs to make it playable again.

Find out more about Wilfrid Wood, and view the latest updates from Paul McCartney.

