logo
News

“I’ll manage you, mate!”: How Paul McCartney tried to convince Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to tour as Rush again

“Alex said something like, ‘I’ll do it, if you’ll be our manager,’” Lee recalls.

Paul McCartney and Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee

Image: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Geddy Lee has spoken about the time Paul McCartney tried to convince him and Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson to tour again.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lee reveals that the conversation took place last September during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.

Recalling how Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl had introduced them to the Beatle, Lee says, “Dave was so sweet. He comes up to us at rehearsal and he goes, ‘Paul McCartney’s up next to rehearse, and he’s outside, and he said to me, ‘Dave, I’ve never met anyone from Rush before.’”

“And I said, ‘I’ve never met him! Bring him in, please.’ And he came in. He’s just a very lovely man. A very positive person.”

Asked if he got the sense that McCartney knew Rush music, Lee replies: “No, but I got the sense he knew who we were and had heard about us.”

“He had never listened to us. So at the show, he was there. He watched the set. I think he was really curious because people probably had mentioned us to him.”

The bassist also praised Macca for being “incredible” after the show, saying, “He was so warm and embracing and positive. He came and sat and drank with us. We all got plastered together.”

“And he was very emphatic, talking about, ‘You know what Ringo [Starr] always says: ‘It’s what we do.’’ And I said, ‘Talk to Al, because he’s the stubborn one.’ And so he was lecturing Al about how great it is to tour. ‘You have to do it, man. You have to get back out there, man.’ And Alex said something like, ‘I’ll do it, if you’ll be our manager.’ ‘I’ll manage you, mate!’”

“It was really fun, really funny, but he had a point,” Lee continues. “That’s the way he looks at life. He’s ageless because he really, truly believes he was born to do this. That’s what you do. And you just do it. You don’t question it. And I think we all sometimes forget that.”

While Rush previously said that the band will not be continuing after the death of longtime drummer Neil Peart, Lee has recently expressed his willingness to perform with Lifeson under the Rush name again. In a new interview with The Washington Post, the musician shared that it was the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that relit the Rush fire within him.

Related Artists

Geddy LeePaul McCartneyRush

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Black Friday Guitar Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps from the biggest retailers

2

EarthQuaker Devices Ledges Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine review: a refined three-mode reverb with huge range

3

Strymon Brig review: kicking the bucket in a digital realm

4

“The industry has a lot less power than a lot of people think” Meet Maxwell Varey, indie’s new working class guitar hero

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.