logo
News

Paul McCartney says Johnny Cash inspired him to form Wings instead of joining a supergroup or retiring

“It was a real act of faith. It was crazy, actually,” says the former Beatle.

Paul McCartney and Johnny Cash

Image: Harry Durrant / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Paul McCartney has credited the legendary Johnny Cash for his decision to form Wings instead of joining a supergroup or retiring after leaving the Beatles.

Speaking in a new interview with MOJO, Macca explains that Wings came about while he was at a crossroads in his career.

“After the end of The Beatles I was faced with certain alternatives,” he says. “One was to give up music entirely and do God knows what. Another was to start a super-band with very famous people, Eric Clapton and so on. I didn’t like either so I thought: How did The Beatles start?”

“It was a bunch of mates who didn’t know what they were doing. That’s when I realised maybe there is a third alternative: to get a band that isn’t massively famous, to not worry if we don’t know what we’re doing because we would form our character by learning along the way. It was a real act of faith. It was crazy, actually.”

And as McCartney reveals, the inspiration for the new band actually came from seeing American icon Johnny Cash on television.

“We were in bed one night,” the musician recalls, “newly married, when Johnny Cash came on the telly with a new band he’d formed with Carl Perkins, a big hero of mine. There they were, playing with some country musicians I had never heard of, looking like they were having fun.”

“I thought: here’s Johnny, he’s back, he’s doing it. So I turned to Linda and said: Do you want to form a band? And she went: ‘Sure.’ That’s how our relationship was. Do you want to go and live on a farm in Scotland? ‘Why not?’”

Related Artists

Johnny CashPaul McCartneyThe BeatlesWings

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: All the biggest guitar, amp and effects news as it happens

2

Jordan Adetunji is the Oli Sykes-tipped KennyHoopla-supporting alt artist ready to rock ‘n’ rave

3

Five Neil Young songs that guitarists need to hear

4

Jackson Pro Plus Series Dinky DKA – the perfect shred guitar?

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.