Paul Weller calls The Cure’s Robert Smith a “fucking fat cunt” in harsh personal attack

The Jam’s Paul Weller has made some pretty sharp remarks regarding The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

In a new interview in the print issue of Record Collector, (a Paul Weller special, by the way) it is suggested to Weller that one of the songs on Noel Gallagher’s upcoming album sounds a lot like The Cure’s A Forest. The writer describes that Weller then reacted with a mix of “incredulity and revulsion.”

“Really??!” Weller rhetorically asked. “I can’t fucking stand them. Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?”

Advertisement

Making sure there could be no mistaking his vitriol for jovial ribbing, Weller continued: “He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d fucking slap him, or something.”

It’s unclear why Weller has such a strong disliking to Smith, but many, such as Louder Sound, are alluding it could be due to a 1985 interview, (shown below) in which Smith dismissed punk as a political movement and pinpointed Weller as an example of his point.

“Punk had nothing to do with social entertainment or politics, even people that think they’re socially aware and then they’re… like Paul Weller and stuff,” Smith said “It does no good at all because ultimately you’d have to believe someone like Paul Weller.”

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Smith also revealed that The Cure recorded some of their debut album Three Imaginary Boys with The Jam’s equipment, and they didn’t ask for permission.

“The Jam were recording their album during the day,” Smith explained. “And we used to sneak in at night and use their equipment – we knew the bloke who was looking after it – to record our album. We just borrowed tape and stuff.”

Advertisement

The comments are pretty brutal, but some may say That’s Entertainment in regards to the bizarre feud, others may well see it as a Burn. We’ll see ourselves out…