Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron refutes rumours he’s drumming for Foo Fighters

It was claimed that Cameron and Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard were lined up to fill in for the late Taylor Hawkins.

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron has come out to refute rumours that he has joined the Foo Fighters as their new drummer.

In a now-expired Instagram Story responding to an earlier report by UK tabloid The Sun that claimed he will be joining the Foos for a US and UK tour later this year, Cameron simply stated: “FYI the internet rumors are false. I haven’t joined the Foos”.

The outlet had claimed that insider sources informed them Cameron and Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard were lined up to fill in for the late Taylor Hawkins on the tour, stating, “The final arrangements are being put in place but it’s looking very likely that Matt [Cameron] will be playing those gigs across the US in summer.”

Cameron had previously joined the Foos onstage for a performance of Low during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last year.

Foo Fighters are set to go on the road for the first time since the tribute concerts with a run of shows beginning this 24 May in Gilford, New Hampshire. They will then headline this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival on 26 May, alongside the likes of Paramore and The Lumineers before heading to the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on 28 May.

More show dates in US and Europe are available on the Foo Fighters website.