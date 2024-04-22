Peter Frampton left “speechless” by Rock Hall of Fame Induction: “I think I’m a little bit in shock”

Guitar legend and newly announced 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Peter Frampton has been left “speechless” by the good news.

Speaking to Billboard, the 74-year-old rocker admits that reality “hasn’t really sunk in yet” for him, and that thrilled as he is, he certainly didn’t expect the honour.

“I think I’m a little bit in shock, and speechless,” Frampton says. “I never expected this. People always said, ‘You should be in.’ I said, ‘Eh, what is to be,’ y’know? So mixed emotions, because it’s something that I just never expected, whereas other people did for me. [laughs] It’s wonderful.”

Frampton, who finished second in the fan vote with 528,000 (the Dave Matthews Band ranked first), also reflects on the results, saying: “You never quite know how you are regarded.”

“I don’t think about that; I just do my thing. But ending up in the number two position blew me away, actually. It’s an honour people regard me in this way. I’m just honoured and blown away.”

Besides Frampton, this year's inductees include Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, and Kool & The Gang – a lineup the musician describes as "a wonderful class to be involved with."

Elsewhere in the chat, Frampton also reveals the name of the artist he wants to perform with on the day of the ceremony (19 October) in Cleveland.

“I’m thinking about people to invite to play with me and all that kind of stuff,” he says, noting that at the top of the list is Sheryl Crow, who “championed” Frampton at her induction performance last year in Brooklyn. The pair shared a stage alongside Stevie Nicks, performing the track Every Day is a Winding Road from Crow’s 1996 eponymous album.