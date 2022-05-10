Pink Floyd may be the next to sell their recorded music catalog for hundreds of millions

Pink Floyd may be preparing to sell the rights to their recorded music catalogue in a nine-figure deal.

According to reporting by Bloomberg, the band recently entered talks with interested parties after the band’s representatives reached out to several potential buyers. No names have been provided so far in this saga, which could see the band sell the rights for a deal potentially worth hundreds of millions.

The band’s recorded music rights currently belong to Pink Floyd Music Ltd with no recorded music partner, according to Spotify’s credits. Most music often features a recorded music partner, typically one of the major labels like Sony and Universal, though it must be noted that Warner Music Group acquired marketing and distribution rights for the Pink Floyd catalogue in 2013 through the £487 million acquisition of Parlophone Label Group, previously owned by Universal Music Group.

An iteration of Pink Floyd featuring David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney recently reunited to release their first new music in 28 years, in support of relief efforts in Ukraine.

Hey, Hey, Rise Up, which samples a vocal performance from Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlynyuk, is the progressive rock group’s first new original music out since The Division Bell from 1994.

Gilmour, who has family ties in Ukraine through his daughter-in-law, said in a statement: “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.”