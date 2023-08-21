Post Malone says he can play one of Eddie Van Halen’s solos, he just “doesn’t really feel like it”

Post Malone has name-dropped late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen after tripping up at a recent Tiny Desk performance hosted by NPR Music.

After performing a charming acoustic rendition of his 2019 single Circles, the rapper – real name Austin Richard Post – confessed to having a bit of an oops moment during the song because he had other things – or, well, one other thing in his head.

“Thank you guys very, very, very, very much,” Malone said. “I know I totally butchered the chords there. There was one point where I was like, ‘I don’t even know where I am on the [fretboard].’”

“I was playing a Van Halen solo in my mind,” he added. “Which I can do, I just don’t really feel like it.”

It’s a statement which we very well believe; Post Malone has previously showcased his formidable guitar chops playing sections of Eric Johnson’s demanding Cliffs of Dover.

In other news, Post Malone recently gifted a $5,000 Fender Telecaster to a lucky 11-year-old fan named Winter during his concert.

Describing the guitar as one of his “favourites”, Malone made the fan promise to take care of the instrument, before signing it at her request.

“You gotta promise me that you’re gonna take care of it and play it,” he said.