A jukebox musical film featuring Prince’s music is reportedly in the works

The project is said to have been in development since 2018.

Prince

Prince. Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty

 
Prince‘s music is set to be used in a new jukebox musical film, according to reports.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has supposedly been in the works for Universal Pictures since 2018 and has some big names on board – Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is set to produce, whilst Bryan Edward Hill, who has worked on Titans and Ash vs. Evil Dead, will be penning the script.

There has not yet been any mention of casting, the plot or any potential release date.

This isn’t the only project related to the Purple One that could come to fruition in the not-so-distant future. There have also been reports that his 1985 film Purple Rain could be adapted into a stage musical, which will be based on the original screenplay  written by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn.

“We can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honour Prince and the Purple Rain legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story,” the producers tell Variety.

“We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story. We can’t wait for a new generation to discover Purple Rain and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”

Meanwhile, in December, Brittany Howard lifted the lid on what it was like to have a bizarre on-stage jam with Prince in 2015.

In an interview with Mojo for its February 2024 print edition (on sale now), Howard recalls how the spontaneous guest slot came to be: “We walk into Paisley Park, this big warehouse, and they’re showing [Dreamworks’ 2005] film Madagascar, projected on the walls. We’re like, ‘Hmm, OK…’ There were some rules. No meat, no cussing, no video. It was all a little strange.

“We did a soundcheck, then his assistant said, ‘Prince would like to meet you.’ I said, ‘C’mon, y’all! Because I’m not going by myself!’ There were 15 of us in this little studio. Prince is sitting there, wearing all linen. We all smoosh ourselves onto this couch and he was so nice, and really funny,” she remembers.

“He said, ‘I’d like to play Gimme All Your Love with you tonight.’ So later, we’re on-stage playing our set, we get to the song, and Prince is not showing up. I’m like, ‘Did he change his mind? Are we not doing a good job?’ We keep repeating the bridge. It’s getting a little awkward.

“All of a sudden, this guy in a green crushed-velvet suit, with an Afro, sunglasses and a green guitar jumps onto the stage from below. And the stage is at least six- feet tall. Vooomp! He’s right there, and just starts shredding,” Howard recalls.

