Prince’s Estate to open music vault for 2023 celebration at Paisley Park

Prince’s private estate will be opening his vault of unreleased music during the Paisley Park annual event.

The yearly gathering at the recording studio and concert venue turned museum in Chanhassen Minnesota, will host a special presentation of the unreleased music he created before his death in 2016.

The event is taking place 9-11 June, and will also feature conversations with special guests Chaka Khan, Chuck D, D-Nice, and Doug E. Fresh to honor both Prince and 50 years of hip-hop. There will also be a series of performances from the Minnesota gospel groups Sounds of Blackness and The Steeles.

R&B musician from Mint Condition, Stokley, will also perform as well as D-Nice and DJ Rashida.

This is not the first time that the public has had an insight into Prince’s unreleased music. In 2021 his estate released the Welcome 2 America, which Prince recorded in 2010 but never released.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Rosie Gained, who is coined to lead the Prince Legacy Tribute at Paisley Park. There will also be a performance from Shelby J, who sung backup for Prince before embarking on a solo career.

Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, spoke to Rolling Stone in 2021 about the legacy of her brother.

“Fortunately, it’s one of those easy jobs with a legacy who’s already said, “This is what’s going to happen and this is what I’m doing about it.” He kind of pre-planned everything and I don’t know where it started or why he began to put all these tapes, and movies, and scripts, and music together and preserve it,” says Nelson.

“All of these things were already told to everybody, so they knew what to do,” she continued. “All we had to do is kind of pick it up, put it down, and release the vinyl or CD, or help get the picture a little better, or make the audio a little clearer. But Prince did the work for us, he preserved it himself. Prince was always preserving his own legacy.”