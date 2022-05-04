Rage Against The Machine, New York Dolls and MC5 will not be entering the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has unveiled its class of 2022. Among those nominated are rapper Eminem and new-wave band Duran Duran, while those snubbed include proto-punk progenitors MC5 and alt-metallers Rage Against The Machine.

A notable presence on the nominees list is Dolly Parton, who had initially said she would decline as to not take the space of someone more deserving. The Rock Hall confirmed that it was too late for such a move, and following this Parton clarified that she initially thought the Hall was stricter about its genre delineations.

She later said in an interview: “When I said [that she would decline], it was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that.”

Advertisement

The full list of nominees – below – certainly proves the institution’s genre flexibility. A number of awards are being given to certain artists, too, with the Musical Excellence Award going to Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The Early Influence Award is going to Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten, while the Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson. This does mean that Judas Priest will become the Hall’s third metal band, alongside Metallica and Black Sabbath.

Being inducted as performers in 2022 are:

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, and Dionne Warwick all received nominations this year, however, they have not made the cut.

The ceremony will take place on 5 November.