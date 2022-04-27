Bob Dylan to re-record songs onto an entirely new analogue format

Bob Dylan has been working in secret with the American producer T Bone Burnett to re-record some of his classic songs, but not in the way you might expect. The tracks are set to be released on a brand new analogue music format, part of Burnett’s new development entitled the Ionic Originals.

Considered one of the most influential songwriters in music history, Bob Dylan is once again making headlines through news of his latest project with long-time professional associate, T Bone Burnett.

Working in the studio with Burnett, the musician is set to re-release some of his classic tracks using new technology that promises to improve upon the limitations of vinyl, CDs and digital streaming.

Named the Ionic Originals, the new format comes on an aluminium platter, somewhat resembling a traditional vinyl record – yet is considered a new medium entirely.

“An Ionic Original is the pinnacle of recorded sound. It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one,” Burnett stated in a recent press release. “[These] newly developed discs [will] advance the art of recorded sound and mark the first breakthrough in analogue sound reproduction in more than 70 years.”

While the announcement withheld what exact material from Dylan’s discography would be re-released for the project, it was stated that the songwriter “revisited a personally chosen set of his iconic songs for the first time in decades.”

Despite decades of friendship and professional association between the two industry pioneers, this current collaboration marks the first time that Burnett has officially produced one of Bob Dylan’s albums. Previously the producer was known for his work producing countless albums, including Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raising Sand, and also for his time as a Rolling Thunder Revue member, which took place during the mid-1970s.

As for the purpose behind the new medium, the Ionic Originals aspire to overcome what Burnett considered to be the shortcomings of all other listening formats.

“Burnett has developed an analogue disc that possesses a depth, resonance and sonic fidelity that exceeds that of vinyl, CD, streaming or any other means of experiencing recorded music,” representatives state. “Burnett is also determined to reset the valuation for recorded music.”

Details on the upcoming release have yet to be announced, with representatives confirming no additional information is set to be released any time soon.

Bob Dylan is currently embarking on his Rough and Rowdy Ways global tour.