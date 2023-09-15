logo
News

Richie Sambora says there’s a “demand” for his return to Bon Jovi

It comes after he said there were no plans for him to play with his former bandmates again in June.

Richie Sambora performing live

Image: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has said there’s a demand for him to return to the band in a new interview, Blabbermouth reports.

Speaking on Shred With Shifty, the podcast hosted by Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, he’s asked about the prospect of him returning to the band.

He replies, “We’re talking about it,” and when pressed further, being asked if it involves him speaking to Jon Bon Jovi, he adds, “Yeah, it’s that. There’s a demand out there for it, you know – especially outside of the USA”.

Sambora’s response differs from his comments in June, when he was again asked about returning to Bon Jovi at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual induction and awards gala. When asked if there were plans for him to play with his old bandmates, he said, “Nah! No, not even close. Nobody asked me yet — but I could do it tomorrow if they asked me”.

However, in February he told Absolute Radio that he was thinking about rejoining the rock legends after he played with them at the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2018. “We’re talking about it,” he said, “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”

And in November last year, he hinted at a reunion and said that it was something they’d all been discussing.

It wasn’t as if Sambora left acrimoniously. In 2016, three years after his departure, he explained that he left to spend more time with his family, and particularly his daughter. Since his departure, Bon Jovi have stayed active, and released their latest album 2020 that same year. Sambora was replaced by Phil X, the former guitarist for pop rock band Powder, and he formally joined the band in 2016.

So, who knows what’s going on? Perhaps one day we’ll see Sambora performing with Bon Jovi again, and it could be sooner rather than later.

Related Artists

Bon JoviRichie Sambora

Related Tags

#Bon Jovi#Richie Sambora

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We talk to artists and guitar enthusiasts from across the global pop culture landscape about their most cherished and beloved instruments, uncovering the unique stories behind each guitar and how they’ve helped shape their lives.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.