logo
News

Ringo Starr says AI-assisted “final” Beatles track “should have been out already”

“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on.”

The Beatles

Image: Santi Visalli / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Ringo Starr claims that the “final” Beatles track which was created with the help of AI “should have been out already.”

Earlier this year, news broke that one “last” Beatles song would soon be available. Sir Paul McCartney told BBC that he’d enlisted the help of AI to “extricate” the late John Lennon’s voice from old audio.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles’ record, it was a demo that John had [and] we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI,” he said, noting that the song will be released “this year”.

Macca also made sure to reassure concerned fans that “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created” when it comes to the track.

Speaking in a new interview with AP News, Starr recalls the initial confusion surrounding the track, saying: “The rumours were that we just made it up. Like we would do that anyway.”

“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo.”

The drummer was then prompted on a release date for the song, to which he replies: “It should’ve been out already.”

In other news, a global search has been launched in search of Paul McCartney’s lost Höfner 500/1 bass.

The left-handed violin bass in question was the first Macca ever owned — hastily purchased in Hamburg in 1961 when bassist Stuart Sutcliffe dropped out of The Beatles and McCartney was chosen to fill in for him. The instrument reportedly went missing on 21 January, 1969 – while the Beatles were filming the Get Back/Let It Be sessions at Twickenham Film Studios in London.

And now, Höfner aficionado Nick Wass has spearheaded the Lost Bass Project in order to hunt down the bass and return it to its original owner.

Related Artists

Ringo StarrThe Beatles

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass – the perfect bass for guitar players?

2

The Gear Used By Randy Rhoads on Blizzard of Ozz

3

Cause & Effects: An effects builder’s guide to getting experimental with guitar pedals

4

Orange OR30 review: the loudest 30-watt amp on the planet?

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: MXR Duke Of Tone

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.