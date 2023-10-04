Ringo Starr says AI-assisted “final” Beatles track “should have been out already”

Ringo Starr claims that the “final” Beatles track which was created with the help of AI “should have been out already.”

Earlier this year, news broke that one “last” Beatles song would soon be available. Sir Paul McCartney told BBC that he’d enlisted the help of AI to “extricate” the late John Lennon’s voice from old audio.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles’ record, it was a demo that John had [and] we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI,” he said, noting that the song will be released “this year”.

Macca also made sure to reassure concerned fans that “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created” when it comes to the track.

Speaking in a new interview with AP News, Starr recalls the initial confusion surrounding the track, saying: “The rumours were that we just made it up. Like we would do that anyway.”

“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo.”

The drummer was then prompted on a release date for the song, to which he replies: “It should’ve been out already.”

In other news, a global search has been launched in search of Paul McCartney’s lost Höfner 500/1 bass.

The left-handed violin bass in question was the first Macca ever owned — hastily purchased in Hamburg in 1961 when bassist Stuart Sutcliffe dropped out of The Beatles and McCartney was chosen to fill in for him. The instrument reportedly went missing on 21 January, 1969 – while the Beatles were filming the Get Back/Let It Be sessions at Twickenham Film Studios in London.

And now, Höfner aficionado Nick Wass has spearheaded the Lost Bass Project in order to hunt down the bass and return it to its original owner.