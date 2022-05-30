Robert Fripp and Toyah slip into Hole’s Celebrity Skin for this week’s Sunday Lunch cover

King Crimson frontman Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Wilcox have put out a cover of Hole’s Celebrity Skin on this week’s edition of their regular Sunday Lunch cover series.

Fripp sported punk regalia with a mohawk and eyeliner, while the couple’s kitchen cabinets now boast a portrait of the King Crimson mastermind alongside the messages “Celebrity Fripp” and “Hail Queen Courtney”. The energy in this performance of Hole’s 1998 hit is of course delivered by Toyah, an effervescent presence in pink aviators as the couple tear through Courtney Love, Billy Corgan and Eric Erlandson’s single.

The couple also included a blooper rail in the video featuring Fripp indulging in one of his favourite curses: “Bollocks.”

Watch Fripp and Toyah cover Hole’s Celebrity Skin below.

Fripp and Toyah’s popular Sunday Lunch series has heard them cover a number of rock hits, including Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding, first beginning the series in 2020 during lockdown.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Toyah opened up about the couple’s relationship, saying that Fripp had not seen her as more than a homemaker before lockdown began and the couple started up their series. “For the first 30 years of our marriage Robert never saw what I did beyond the home environment,” she shared.

“It’s since lockdown – during which I’ve released an album and created our Sunday Lunch YouTube videos – that he has realised just what I do. Getting him involved with the videos was an experience. He has a reputation for being stubborn, but over the years has become kinder and more fun.”

Former Nirvana soundman Craig Montgomery recently opened up about Love’s influence around the band during her relationship with frontman Kurt Cobain, describing her as a “pretty positive presence,” though he often worried for Hole during the time as they may have had to postpone or cancel gig due to Love wanting to be around Cobain.