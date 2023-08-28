Robert Fripp and Toyah return with cover of The Hives’ Hate to Say I Told You So for Sunday Lunch

Musical duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back to spice up your weekend with a brand new Sunday Lunch cover of The Hives’ Hate to Say I Told You So.

After the past few weeks of revisiting old covers, the pair have returned with a fresh take on the Swedish garage band’s signature song.

In classic Sunday lunch fashion, the video sees both Robert and Toyah dressed up as bees as they rock on to the track. Meanwhile, a poster on their kitchen cabinet reads “Fripp is ma honey bee”.

Watch the full cover below.

Beginning in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Robert and Toyah’s popular Sunday Lunch series has seen them take on a range of rock classics, including Foo Fighters’ All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, and Shout at the Devil by Mötley Crüe.

The couple are also set to hit the road on their first Sunday Lunch tour next month, playing all over the UK from 30 September through 29 October. Joined by Willcox’s Posh Pop Band, the Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 tour promises “the legendary artistic twists that both Robert and Toyah are renowned for.”

Tickets are now available. Check out the list of dates below.

September 2023

30 – Wimborne Tivoli

October 2023

01 – Cheltenham Town Hall

07 – Harrogate Royal Hall

08 – Whitley Bay Playhouse

09 – Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre

14 –Worthing Assembly Hall

16 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

19 – Bury St Edmunds The Apex

20 – Basingstoke The Anvil

21 – London Shepherds Bush Empire

25 – Buxton Opera House

26 – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

28 – Swansea Grand Theatre

29 – Birmingham Town Hall