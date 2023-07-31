“It’s more indicative of what the concept of the record was” – Roger Waters defends re-recording of Dark Side Of The Moon

“I hope that we can gain more from it than we did back in 1973 when it first came out.”

Roger Waters has defended his decision to re-record Pink Floyd’s 1973 album Dark Side Of The Moon, saying his goal was not to “supersede” or “replace” the original.

“It is the 50th anniversary of the release of the original record, and you know what? This record actually deserves a reimagining,” the former Pink Floyd rocker says in a clip promoting the new release. “We could do a Redux of this simply because the message has stood the test of time. The concept has stood the test of time, and it’s a really important thing.”

“It needed to be re-expressed,” Waters explains. “And it seemed like a really good way to celebrate the 50 years that the original recorded version of this work has survived by making a different version of it. Not to supersede it or to replace it, but to remember it and as an adjunct to it and to progress the work of the original concept of the original record and all those original songs.”

The musician adds that while he loves the original and everything Nick Mason, Rick Wright and Dave Gilmour did on it, “the new recording is more reflective, I think, and it’s more indicative of what the concept of the record was.”

“It is a reinterpretation, and I hope that we can gain more from it than we did back in 1973 when it first came out.”

Waters continues: “People have to listen to it before they can form a view of what it is. I’m very proud of it and I hope it will be a rallying point for people, not just people who like music, but people who like love and life.”

The first re-recorded single, Money, from DSOTM Redux is now out. Listen below.