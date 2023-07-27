Nikk Sixx says this band and Mötley Crüe would “destroy the world” if they toured together

Mötley Crüe’s ongoing stadium tour has seen them performing with the likes of Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Mammoth WVH, and now Nikki Sixx has named a band he’d like to add to the list.

The bassist recently held a Q&A on Twitter, where he was asked to select the artist he’d like to tour with. In response, Sixx named fellow rock legends Guns N’ Roses, stating “I think us and Guns would destroy the world.”

I think us and Guns would destroy the world. https://t.co/B0J108rfZ5 — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) July 23, 2023

“That would be an awesome concert!” one fan replied, while another wrote that “If anyone should bring back the late ’80s Sunset Strip experience it’s you guys so make it happen!��”

Mötley Crüe is currently embroiled in a legal battle with former member Mick Mars, who has accused Sixx and co. of cutting him out of profits and kicking him out against his will.

In a recent interview, the guitarist revealed just how estranged things were between him and the rest of the Crüe during the North American leg of their co-headlining tour with Def Leppard.

“Nobody spoke to me in 2022,” Mars said. “A lot of the time [I] felt like I was just playing by myself. You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone? That’s how I felt that whole tour. I felt used, sad, and inferior.”

Explaining that the lawsuit is about protecting his legacy than it is about money, Mars said, “I want to be a fuckin’ happy guy. But what do I get handed? Plates of shit. I don’t want it. I’m beat up on that shit. Let me have my legacy so that I can enjoy what I’ve done.”

“I own one quarter, or even half, I don’t know for sure, of Mötley Crüe Inc., which trickles down to all the other Mötley Crüe entities. I’m not asking for a right arm or left arm. But dammit man, I’ve never seen anybody have to go through this shit when they want to retire. I’m not an employee of Mötley Crüe though. I’m an owner.”