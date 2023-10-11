logo
Roger Waters reportedly told fans to “f**k off” at London gig

According to reports, Waters arrived 15 minutes late and started reading from his unpublished memoir.

Roger Waters reportedly told audience members at one of his gigs last weekend to “fuck off” following disappointment at the content of his show.

At the gig, which took place at the London Palladium on 8 October, fans were expecting him to play his new version of The Dark Side of the Moon from the get-go, but things took a different turn instead.

Men’s Journal reports that Waters “arrived 15 minutes late for his scheduled performance” and “instead of launching into the hits, [he] began reading off of his laptop passages from his yet-to-be-published memoir,” that memoir being Dark Side Of The Moon: Memoirs Of A Lanky Prick. It also shares that Waters told disappointed hecklers to “fuck off.”

According to other news outlets, not all of the stories shared from Waters’ laptop revolved around the music either. The Daily Mail states that one involved a duck that came to live in his family home, which lasted 20 minutes. The publication also says that he addressed two fans who were talking and said, “If you want to tell stories tell them in your own time to your own audience in your own fucking theatre. By the way, if you can show constraint and stop shouting again.”

Fans on Reddit also commented on the performance, as Loudwire reports, and it appears some were left divided: “So people got what they paid for, a performance of the Redux, and some bonus insight into the mind of the guy putting on the show as well as a few other songs, one of which being a new song performed in its entirety for the first time. Sounds like a good time to me, but to each their own,” one user says.

Another user also adds, “I don’t think it was announced beforehand that 50 percent of the show would be Roger reading from a laptop. I think it was perfectly reasonable to assume that it would be a full concert…But I think the audience had every right to be unhappy with the first half of the show. I know I would be.”

Guitar.com has approached a representative of Waters for comment and clarification on the matter.

