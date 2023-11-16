Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera has opened a Reverb shop

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera is selling a collection of gear on his new official Reverb shop.

The gear on offer comes directly from the guitarist’s own Gallery Studios and much of it, according to Manzanera, is older analog equipment.

“Now is the time for change, as the methods of recording studios have changed,” Manzanera says in a press release. “Goodbye to lots of analog equipment that hasn’t been used, for one reason or another, for years. We’re looking for new homes for them.”

Up for grabs is the Ampex MM1200 which was used to record a crucial part of Roxy Music’s discography, including their smash hit single Over You, their famous cover of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy and more, up to and including their last studio album, Avalon.

Furthermore, the shop also includes a Euphonix CS2000 desk that has been used not just on Manzanera’s solo albums, but on records from the likes of Robert Wyatt, Chrissie Hynde, Annie Lennox and his fellow Roxy Music bandmate Brian Eno. It was also used for additional parts on David Gilmour’s On An Island and early production sessions for his solo album Rattle That Lock.

Also available are the original Mellotron tapes played on some of Roxy Music’s classic albums including Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure, Stranded, Country Life and more, as well as a rare Gibson Firebird X.

The shop is rounded out by the guitar backline from previous Roxy Music tours, which includes Roland, Marshall and Peavey amps and a Blade Strat guitar used on the band’s 2001 world tour.

Manzanera isn’t the only artist to launch a Reverb shop of late. Bullet For My Valentine launched their own shop with over 100 pieces of stage-played gear for fans to snap up last month, while Green Day did the same – including a prize draw for a one-of-a-kind Gibson, not long before announcing their comeback with new album Saviors.