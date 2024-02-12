“Do I sense a little tinge of jealousy?”: Sammy Hagar responds to David Lee Roth’s “cruel” comments towards Wolfgang Van Halen

Sammy Hagar has weighed in on the “cruel” comments made by David Lee Roth towards Wolfgang Van Halen.

Roth recently posted a skit-style video on his YouTube channel, in which he mocked the Mammoth WVH leader and his former bandmate, apparently taking a swipe at the streaming numbers garnered by Van Halen’s 2012 album A Different Kind of Truth.

“I think you’re old enough for you to truly understand, your album was DOA,” Roth says. “Son, commercially speaking, you got your ass handed to you.”

And more recently, speaking to People, Sammy Hagar responded to David Lee Roth’s comments (via Blabbermouth).

“Look, if you really think about what [David] said, it’s like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something? Does he feel like he’s left out or something?

“I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary,” Hagar jokingly added. “That one’s not working for him.”

This comes after more comments by Roth in which he again took aim at Wolfgang Van Halen for allegedly engaging in unpleasant behaviour during a recent tour.

“This fuckin’ kid, he’s complaining the entire tour like I’m not paying enough attention to him on stage.” he said. “He’s complaining to everybody around me — the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady – ‘Dave’s not paying enough attention to me.’”