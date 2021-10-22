See Eric Gales and Joe Bonamassa take each other on in a blues-rock shred off

Eric Gales has released the video for his new track I Want My Crown, featuring the “world heavyweight guitar battle” that he teased last week, with Gales taking on Joe Bonamassa. The single’s release also heralds the coming of Gales’ new studio LP Crown.

Last week, Gales posted a teaser for the upcoming guitar battle, which turned out to be part of the music video for the new track.

I Want My Crown is taken from the LP Crown, which Gales teased the existence of all the way back in 2019. Produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith, the album features 16 tracks and comes as Gales celebrates five years of sobriety.

You can take a look at the new video for I Want My Crown below.

Crown arrives on 28 January 2022. It can be preordered here. Its full tracklist is below.

1. Death of Me

2. The Storm

3. Had to Dip

4. I Want My Crown (feat. Joe Bonamassa)

5. Stand Up

6. Survivor

7. You Don’t Know the Blues

8. Rattlin’ Change

9. Too Close To The Fire

10. Put That Back

11. Take Me Just As I Am (feat. LaDonna Gales)

12. Cupcakin’

13. Let Me Start with This

14. I Found Her

15. My Own Best Friend

16. I Gotta Go