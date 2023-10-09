logo
Shania Twain is the latest celeb to join the Foo Fighters on stage

She joined them for a rendition of Best of You at Austin City Limits, hours after playing her own set at the festival.

Images: Rick Kern/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

 

The Foo Fighters are no strangers to bringing big names on stage to perform with them, but who saw an appearance from Shania Twain coming?

The country-pop icon sang Best of You with Dave Grohl during the band’s show at Austin City Limits on Saturday (9 October), after performing at the festival earlier in the day.

It comes a couple of months after Grohl invited Michael Bublé on stage to sing with him during a Foo Fighters show, as part of joke between band members. Drummer Josh Freese has played with a wide range of fellow musicians, Bublé among them.

During many of the band’s recent sets, they’d been playing a medley of tracks Freese has played on, inviting fans from the audience up to play Bublé’s popular 2009 hit Haven’t Met You Yet. During their set at Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, Grohl picked a fan as usual – but this time, it turned out to be Bublé himself.

And during the Foos’ Glastonbury set in June, Grohl brought on his daughter Violet, who’s performed with her father a number of times in recent years.

Last week, the Foo Fighters announced a run of huge stadium dates in the US. Among the venues set to be played are New York City’s Citi Field, where the New York Mets play, and Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC. The announcement comes after the band released their latest album, But Here We Are, in June.

Among the support acts accompanying the Foos on the tour are The Pretenders, The Hives, Amyl and the Sniffers, Mammoth WVH, L7, and Alex G – it doesn’t look as though Twain will be making a habit of appearing on the same bill.

However, you can watch footage of Twain’s performance below:

