“We don’t wanna go down that road again”: Skid Row’s Dave Sabo slams door on Sebastian Bach reunion

Skid Row guitarist Dave Sabo has shut down rumours of a possible reunion with classic-era singer Sebastian Bach.

With vocalist Erik Grönwall quitting the group to focus on his health earlier this year, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has stepped in as Skid Row’s “acting front person”. When asked if the band has set their sights on any new singers during his appearance on The Hook Rocks podcast, Sabo replies [via Blabbermouth], “We haven’t targeted anybody.”

“If we wanna continue as Skid Row, we’re gonna have to get another singer. But we haven’t targeted anybody. There’s a lot of great singers out there,” Sabo explains. “But Lzzy just raised the bar, man. And Erik is a great singer. He raised the bar as well. And then Lzzy just came in here and just really raised the bar and showed us another side of what this band could be.”

“So, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a male singer in Skid Row. The options are wide open. And like I said, there’s so much talent out there, but we just wanna make sure that we make the right choice and that we can bring the band to another level. That’s the hope.”

Pressed again about the possibility of reuniting with Bach, Sabo says: “Well, the answer has been the same for – I don’t know – 20,000 years now. It’s not gonna happen. And I say the same thing every time.”

“I’m thankful that people have such an interest in wanting to see that happen, but I also have to reiterate that this is about being happy in the situation that you’re in. So I’ll speak for myself personally.”

He continues: “First of all, I do need to say something too, is that the reason that this isn’t happening is because there’s three of us – myself, Scotti [Hill, guitarist] and Rachel [Bolan, bassist] – who’ve had conversations about this, and we’ve all been on the same page that we don’t wanna go down that road again. We just — we don’t.”

“Rachel has taken a beating over this through the years. He’s the one who’s been blamed for this. ‘Oh, it’s Rachel’s ego.’ ‘It’s this and that.’ No, that’s a load of bullshit. That is not true. And I feel bad because he’s really, really had to shoulder that blame and has never said anything derogatory or anything like that. But you know what? The truth of the matter is that Rachel, Scotti and myself have continually felt the same way, that we enjoy being happy in this band and we’re really happy.”