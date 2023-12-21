logo
Slade’s Noddy Holder says Ozzy Osbourne started trend of shaving people’s eyebrows if they fell asleep in a tour bus

“I could always keep up with Ozzy, so he never did it to me,” says Holder.

Ozzy Osbourne on stage. He is singing into a mic and holding one arm out up in the air. He has a passionate expression on his face and wears dark clothing and dark eye make up.

Image: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

 

Noddy Holder of Slade has said that Ozzy Osbourne “came up” with the idea of shaving people’s eyebrows if they dozed off in the lounge of a tour bus.

Luckily, Holder managed to “keep up” with the rocker if they were drinking or having any sort of off-stage fun, but he suggests that many people fell victim to waking up eyebrow-less when Osbourne was around, as he used to do it “all the time”.

Speaking to Jen Thomas on Planet Rock radio, Holder cackles as the topic of such pranks crops up: “Ozzy Osbourne started that!” he says (via Classic Rock). “If you passed out with Ozzy – whether you were drinking or whatever – he would shave your eyebrows.

“I could always keep up with Ozzy, so he never did it to me, but quite often he’d shave people’s eyebrows. Of course, when they wake up in the morning and they look in the mirror, they know there’s something wrong, but they don’t realise their eyebrows have gone. But Ozzy came up with that one. He used to do it all the time.”

Further into the chat, Holder also reveals that Osbourne also used to pull the “classic” of using indelible ink and drawing a moustache under people’s noses.

Watch the interview clip below:

Earlier this month, Osbourne discussed how he feels about being labelled as a metal artist, revealing that he’s never been too comfortable with it: “Well, I’ve never felt comfortable about that title that they put on me – ‘metal’. Because Ozzy Osbourne plays heavy, but the bands that are [considered metal] are really heavy, and we’re all put in the same category.

He later added, “Back in the day, it was always just rock music. It’s still just rock music.”

