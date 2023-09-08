logo
The Les Paul Slash used during the writing of Appetite for Destruction is up for auction with bids starting at $1 million

The guitar also includes various documents of provenance, photographs, and signed belongings from Slash.

Slash in 1985

Image: Marc S Canter / Getty

 

Slash’s Hunter Burst Les Paul guitar is up for auction, which he used for recordings and live shows between 1985-1986 when Guns N’ Roses were penning some of their most popular hits for Appetite For Destruction.

Slash sold the axe in July ‘86, and it has since been displayed at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. But now, there’s a chance it could be yours. Well, if you’re willing to fork out at least $1 million dollars for it, that is.

The guitar is being auctioned by Gotta Have Rock And Roll, and it comes with documents of provenance (including agreements from Rock Hall itself), photographs, and signed belongings from Slash.

It was first owned and played by Steve Hunter (hence the name of Hunter Burst) of Lou Reed and Alice Cooper. It was acquired by Slash on 25 September 1985 from Howie Huberman and Albert Molinaro of Guitars R Us, whose shop was right next door to Hunter’s place.

The Hunter Burst is not an original Les Paul, but a replica built by a well-known guitar luthier, Peter “Max” Baranet. It was later modified by Roman Rist, who removed the PAF pickups, and installed two Seymour Duncan humbuckers.

Gotta Have Rock And Roll writes on its website, “This is the guitar that started it all for Slash and Guns N’ Roses. And if we are going to be hyperbolic about it, perhaps it is indeed the guitar that ‘Saved Rock and Roll’.”

“It’s legendary to say the least. This will be the only opportunity to own this guitar. Bid with confidence and know that this guitar would be the Holy Grail in anyone’s collection. The guitar also comes with a Gotta Have Rock and Roll Certificate of Authenticity.”

Find out more and place your bids at Gotta Have Rock And Roll.

