These are the two musical legends Slash felt “starstruck” about working with

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has spoken of two musical legends he’s worked with in his career that left him starstruck.

The rocker recently served as an executive producer for horror film The Breach, which he also worked on the score for. The film landed on 11 July, and was directed by Rodrigo Gudiño.

In an interview with BANGERTV on YouTube, self-proclaimed horror film lover Slash revealed how Rush’s Alex Lifeson took on a fill-in acting role in part of the film:

“Rodrigo [Gudiño, director] called me up, and he goes, ‘What do you think about Alex Lifeson?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding? That would be fucking awesome.’ So I was really happy that he came in and did that.

“I know Alex, but I’ve never jammed with him or anything. I don�’t know him that well, but he’s a really nice guy, and the fact that he’s in this is really cool,” he says (transcribed by Rock Celebrities).

The guitarist was also asked if there have ever been moments when he’s he felt starstruck throughout his career so far, to which he shared two stand-out names that he worked with on his 2010 Slash album.

“I mean, when you get to work with people that you admire your whole life and that you’re fans of and all that kind of thing, it’s a really special opportunity to be able to do it, so it’s not that normal.

“But working with Iggy Pop was a big one; that was one of my earliest collaborations with somebody of his stature, so that was great. Working with Lemmy [Kilmister], the fact that he’s singing on my record was a huge honour. He and I have been good friends for a long time, but he’s still Lemmy.”

You can watch the interview below, where Slash discusses his starstruck moments at around the 5.50 mark: