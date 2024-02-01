logo
News

Slash didn’t like the chord progression of Sweet Child O’ Mine – so he wrote the intro to try and “get rid” of it

Duff McKagan says the intro, in its early state, was “this twisted, just atonal thing”.

Duff McKagan and Slash on stage. They are turned towards each other. Duff is looking over his shoulder and Slash is looking down. They both have their guitars in hand.

Image: Kevin Winter / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Slash wrote the iconic guitar intro of Sweet Child O’ Mine to try and “get rid of the song” as he didn’t like the chord progression fellow Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin had come up with, according to a new interview with bassist Duff McKagan.

Of course, the sabotage attempt didn’t work out as he may have hoped; the track went on to become one of the most easily recognisable rock songs of our time thanks to that very intro.

Speaking in an episode of the Songcraft podcast, McKagan explains how the song evolved from a set of three simple chords into the track we know it as now: “Izzy had the three chords,” McKagan states (transcribed via NME). “OK, well that’s… ‘What do you do with that?’ Axl liked it [so he said] ‘OK, well let’s try to make this work somehow’… The intro for Sweet Child o’ Mine, Slash just did not like the three D, C, G [chord progression].”

According to McKagan, Slash said, “We’ve got to get rid of this song somehow”, and went on to write the famous intro which McKagan says in its early state was “this twisted, just atonal thing”. “It just goes to show that everything was clicking with that band at that point,” he says.

“Of course that part to try to get rid of the song, totally worked,” he jokes. “It was this amazing intro to the song, and suddenly we had this ballad.”

Last year, McKagan also shared during an interview with Reverb that back during the Appetite For Destruction era, the band only rehearsed twice a day: “What’s maybe not known totally about early Guns N’ Roses, and still to this day, we rehearsed twice a day. That’s all we fucking did.”

He added, “So, we worked on parts, where Slash’s guitar would go in that part, and where Izzy [Stradlin]’s guitar [would go]. Everybody would find their piece, and Steven [Adler, drums] wouldn’t fill through somebody else’s lick. Every little piece of Appetite for Destruction was super thought out. And then, ‘Just play it and be a rock band.’”

Duff McKagan’s latest solo record, Lighthouse, is out now.

Related Artists

Duff McKaganGuns N RosesSlash

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

WATCH: Here’s what happened when we took Declan McKenna guitar shopping

2

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

3

What does the future hold for the NAMM Show after 2024?

4

The 10 best gear announcements from the NAMM 2024 weekend

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.