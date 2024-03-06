Slash is teasing something on socials – and for once it’s not X-rated

Slash has recorded a solo blues album, and he’s set to announce all the details later this week.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has shared a teaser video online, in which he says he had “always” thought about doing a blues record at some point in his career, and it’s finally coming.

In the video, Slash can be seen recording in the studio with a Gibson ES electric guitar in hand, over which he narrates, “I’m a rock guitar player that’s firmly rooted in blues. Blues guitar is really something that I got turned on to when I was a kid.

“If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I always thought that I’d wanna record a record of it at some point,” he continues. “And we got together and did it.”

Slash is set to reveal full details this Friday (8 March) at 7 am PST/10 am EST. Watch below:

Back in July 2023, Slash told Yahoo Entertainment that it is “definitely coming out” in 2024. “There’s not really much more to tell you at this point, but [Demi Lovato and I] definitely recorded something. Her [album] is way different than mine. It’s a completely different type of a song, so it’s interesting how diverse her voice can be,” he said.

He also shared that it was after the recording session for the blues record that Lovato invited him to feature on her re-recorded version of Sorry Not Sorry, which sits on her Revamped album – a collection of her most popular songs from over the years turned into rock tracks.

Check back on Guitar.com for more details as we get them. You can also keep an eye on Slash’s official website.