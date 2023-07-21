Slash teases new “blues-oriented” album featuring “a bunch of different singers”

Slash has teased a new “blues-oriented” album in the making – and it’s said to feature a stacked list of guests including popstar Demi Lovato, whom he recently worked with on the rock version of her 2017 song Sorry Not Sorry.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist says that the record features “a bunch of different singers” and that it’s “sort of similar to my first solo record” (which included Fergie, Adam Levine, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl, M. Shadows, and other big names) but “more blues-oriented.”

Little else has been revealed about the forthcoming album, though Slash promises that the record is “definitely coming out” in 2024.

“I’m not telling any more… It’s been totally under wraps, but it’s definitely coming out next year,” the rocker teases, adding “There’s not really much more to tell you at this point, but [Lovato and I] definitely recorded something. Her [album] is way different than mine. It’s a completely different type of a song, so it’s interesting how diverse her voice can be.”

He explains it was after the recording session that Lovato invited him to lend his guitar chops to the track Sorry Not Sorry, which will appear on her Revamped album arriving this September.

“I told her, ‘Hey, if you ever need me to put some guitar on something, just let me know and I’ll do it!’ he says. “And so she hit me back about two weeks, three weeks later, and said she’s got this song that she’s doing a remake of and asked if I’d put some guitar on that.”

“[Guns N’ Roses] did a show in Norway and I had a day off, so I found a cool engineer and studio in Norway and just put the guitars on there. It’s amazing how fast it came out.”

In other news, Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen have teamed up with actor Ryan Gosling on the Barbie movie soundtrack, I’m Just Ken.

The film’s producer Mark Ronson, who described Slash as his “all-time hero”, told Variety: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song… Cool, I’ll play on it.’ He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”