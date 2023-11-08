logo
News

“My old teacher said practice is like a triangle – one side is speed, one is cleanliness and the other is accuracy. When you’re learning, focus on two of those and ignore the other”: Sophie Lloyd shares tips for guitar practice

The YouTuber and Machine Gun Kelly guitarist says there’s no substitute for “picking up a guitar, feeling those strings under your fingers and building your calluses”.

Sophie Lloyd

Image: Per Ole Hagen / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

British guitarist Sophie Lloyd has offered some practice tips and tricks to level up your guitar skills in a new interview.

On the topic of finger strength, Lloyd tells Total Guitar that players can work out their fingers using “those Gripmaster hand exercisers” all they want, but nothing will replace “picking up a guitar, feeling those strings under your fingers and building your calluses.”

“It’s also really important to build the strength of each finger,” she adds, “because a lot of players might feel great about hammering on and pulling off between their first and middle fingers, but less confident about doing the same with their middle finger and pinky.”

“There are some players who only use three fingers and I feel like they’re missing out on a massive part of their potential by neglecting the pinky.”

The guitarist – who now shreds on Machine Gun Kelly’s touring band – also details her approach to practising, saying “My old teacher used to say practice is like a triangle – one side is speed, the other is cleanliness and the other is accuracy. And whenever you’re learning, you need to focus on two of those and ignore the other.”

“For example, if you’re practising with a metronome, you’re probably going to start off slower. In those situations you are sacrificing speed for cleanliness and accuracy.”

Lloyd adds, “It’s always important to get your muting technique down at this stage, whether that’s using your fretting hand fingers to cover unused strings or your picking hand, or both.”

“You might find yourself lifting parts of your hand to only cover a few strings at a time and then also using the side of your picking hand palm to mute other ones.”

“Once you have those down, you can start practising up to speed and keeping the accuracy, maybe sacrificing a little bit of cleanliness to begin with because you can build on that more once your speed is up. At the end, you have to add it all together to complete the triangle!”

Related Artists

Sophie Lloyd

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Rivers Cuomo on Weezer’s ‘Blue Album’

2

Shergold Telstar ST14 review – one of the best new budget guitars of 2023

3

Fender Highway Series Dreadnought: another bold new step for Fender guitar design

4

“If you’re in a band you should always be in your favorite band” Hotline TNT on bringing shoegaze to a new generation

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.