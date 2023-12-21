logo
News

“Here’s to forever with my best friend”: Sophie Lloyd announces engagement

The YouTuber and Machine Gun Kelly guitarist is getting hitched…

Sophie Lloyd engagement

Image: Venla Shalin / Getty Images / Sophie Lloyd via Instagram

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Sophie Lloyd has announced her engagement to her longtime partner, drummer and sound engineer, Christopher Painter.

The guitarist shared the good news on her Instagram account earlier this week with photos of the pair in Jamaica with the caption: “Here’s to forever with my best friend.”

Alongside fans, fellow artists including Machine Gun Kelly and Lzzy Hale have commented on the post, sending their congratulations and well wishes to the newly engaged couple.

“LFG [Let’s fucking go] congrats you guys,” MGK wrote, though clearly not everyone has shared in the joy, as one fan put it, “This has made a lot of followers sad.”

“Big sad,” Painter replied.

In other news, Lloyd recently opened up about how she was affected by the tabloid speculation and intrusion into her private life following claims that she was behind MGK’s alleged split with actress Megan Fox earlier this year.

The guitarist, who joined Kelly’s band in 2022, told Primordial Radio that prior to the tabloid rumours, she’d already received plenty of hate for her decision to tour with the controversial pop-rocker.

“It did really affect me [in] the first few days,” Lloyd admitted. “It’s horrible seeing people judge your character like that, especially when it’s so far away from who you are.”

The support of those closest to her, said Lloyd, was what got her through it all: “I’m so lucky… everyone around me didn’t even question it,” she said. “Everyone just knew that it was all complete lies and just made up out of nowhere. And luckily, everyone around me was nice.”

Having recently released her debut album Imposter Syndrome last month, Sophie told Guitar.com about how she’d almost quit guitar when she was in university, and also took us through her most cherished instruments.

Related Artists

Sophie Lloyd

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

The Maine’s Jared Monaco refrains from recording with digital gear

2

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

3

These are the best new acoustic guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

These are the top 10 pedals and effects of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

5

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.