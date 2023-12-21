“Here’s to forever with my best friend”: Sophie Lloyd announces engagement

Sophie Lloyd has announced her engagement to her longtime partner, drummer and sound engineer, Christopher Painter.

The guitarist shared the good news on her Instagram account earlier this week with photos of the pair in Jamaica with the caption: “Here’s to forever with my best friend.”

Alongside fans, fellow artists including Machine Gun Kelly and Lzzy Hale have commented on the post, sending their congratulations and well wishes to the newly engaged couple.

“LFG [Let’s fucking go] congrats you guys,” MGK wrote, though clearly not everyone has shared in the joy, as one fan put it, “This has made a lot of followers sad.”

“Big sad,” Painter replied.

In other news, Lloyd recently opened up about how she was affected by the tabloid speculation and intrusion into her private life following claims that she was behind MGK’s alleged split with actress Megan Fox earlier this year.

The guitarist, who joined Kelly’s band in 2022, told Primordial Radio that prior to the tabloid rumours, she’d already received plenty of hate for her decision to tour with the controversial pop-rocker.

“It did really affect me [in] the first few days,” Lloyd admitted. “It’s horrible seeing people judge your character like that, especially when it’s so far away from who you are.”

The support of those closest to her, said Lloyd, was what got her through it all: “I’m so lucky… everyone around me didn’t even question it,” she said. “Everyone just knew that it was all complete lies and just made up out of nowhere. And luckily, everyone around me was nice.”

Having recently released her debut album Imposter Syndrome last month, Sophie told Guitar.com about how she’d almost quit guitar when she was in university, and also took us through her most cherished instruments.