logo
News

“It’s horrible seeing people judge your character like that” Sophie Lloyd on how she dealt with online gossip and tabloid intrusion

After joining Machine Gun Kelly’s touring band, the British guitarist found herself baselessly dragged into rumours around the singer’s private life.

Sophie on stage with MGK (Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Guitarist Sophie Lloyd has shared how she was affected by the tabloid speculation and intrusion into her private life in the wake of her being spuriously connected to Machine Gun Kelly’s alleged split with actress Megan Fox earlier this year.

READ MORE: Sophie Lloyd shares tips for guitar practice

Lloyd had been catapulted from playing pubs to touring stadiums after joining Kelly’s band in 2022, but she was thrust into the glare of mainstream tabloid press after Fox’s fans baselessly blamed her for his apparent split with the Transformers actress.

In an interview with Primordial Radio, Lloyd reflected that even before the tabloid rumours, her joining MGK’s band saw her get plenty of hate for the decision to join the polarising pop-rocker on tour.

“It was really weird,” she says. “Because, obviously, it seems like you have hate on the internet and even that’s a little bit sad, but it feels like the whole world literally is there at your doorstep.”

And then of course, things went into overdrive – and it wasn’t just the internet being virtually on her doorstep this time: “we had journalists turn up at my parents’ home,” she recalls.

Understandably, this level of negative publicity and online hate took its toll initially.

“It did really affect me [in] the first few days,” she admits. “It’s horrible seeing people judge your character like that, especially when it’s so far away from who you are.”

Despite the onslaught of critique and rumour, the people closest to Lloyd continued to be supportive throughout. “I’m so lucky… everyone around me didn’t even question it,” she reflected on the support she got. “Everyone just knew that it was all complete lies and just made up out of nowhere. And luckily, everyone around me was nice.”

In fact it seems like eventually Sophie and her family came to almost enjoy their newfound fame, as strangely as it has arrived. ”We’re kind of loving it, though,” she reflects. ”Because they were like, ‘Oh my God, there’s this article that mentions my name. I’m famous now.’ [Laughs] Good for you! Chris [Painter, Sophie’s boyfriend] is, ‘Oh my god, I got verified because they wrote about me in an article.’ [Laughs]”

While her profile has remained elevated ever since, thankfully, the trolling died down as quickly as it started: “After a week it all died down…that’s the thing with gossip – it feels like the end of the world, but now I don’t even remember it. It literally lasts like a week, and then it’s done. People move on to the new thing. But I’d say I’m a sucker for internet drama.”
The negative reactions haven’t tainted Lloyd’s experience touring alongside MGK, however. “[I’ve had] some of the most incredible experiences, it’s been such a learning curve… I just feel so grateful,” she smiles.

“It feels crazy to look back on… because I was just playing local pubs before,” she says. “I’m so grateful that they took the chance on a quote-unquote ‘internet guitarist’ – if you know what I mean – to take me on those big stages.”

Having recently released her debut album Imposter Syndrome last month, she told Guitar.com about how she’d almost quit guitar when she was in university, and also took us through her most cherished instruments.

Related Artists

Sophie Lloyd

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

PRS SE Silver Sky Maple review – how much difference does a maple fingerboard really make?

2

Sophie Lloyd says self-doubt led her to “almost quit guitar completely”

3

Geordie Walker’s 10 greatest Killing Joke guitar riffs

4

John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.