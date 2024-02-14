logo
News

Newly discovered lizard species named “Dickinson’s wood lizard” in honour of Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson

Behold, the Enyalioides dickinsoni.

Bruce Dickinson on stage. He is singing into a mic on a stand, and has both hands in the air.

Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Here’s one we didn’t have on our 2024 bingo card – a newly discovered species of lizard found in Peru has been named after Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

Apparently, the decision to name the species after the frontman was down to his contributions to the “awareness and protection” of vulnerable species, and the fact that “Iron Maiden is a popular band among taxonomists and museum curators”.

As reported by Classic Rock, the species – named Enyalioides dickinsoniwas found in the Cordillera de Colán mountain range 460 miles north of Lima, Peru. The name is known as “Dickinson’s wood lizard” in English.

The Journal of Vertebrate Biology states that the specific name is “a noun in the genitive form and is a patronym honouring Paul Bruce Dickinson (born 7 August 1958), who is best known as the lead singer of the legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden”.

It adds, “Though he is also a music producer, entrepreneur, competitive fencer, novelist, aviator, broadcaster and the recipient of numerous honorary degrees and awards. In 2016, he flew a loggerhead sea turtle, Caretta caretta, that washed up on a Jersey beach to the Canary Islands in his private plane, thus contributing to the awareness and protection of this vulnerable species. We also highlight that Iron Maiden is a popular band among taxonomists and museum curators who appreciate rock music.”

The species can be identified by seven main traits – which include characteristics such as “a distinctively low vertebral crest, with the crest on neck at most twice as high as the crest between hind limbs” and “56-71 vertebral scales from occiput to base of tail”.

In other Bruce Dickinson news, the rocker is due to release his solo album, The Mandrake Project, on 1 March this year. It will be his first solo release in nearly two decades, and will be the first time he has ever played guitar on a record.

Related Artists

Bruce DickinsonIron Maiden

Related Tags

#Artist#Metal

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

2

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

3

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

4

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.