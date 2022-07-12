Watch: Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn play Metallica’s Master of Puppets, for real

Actor Joseph Quinn from the Netflix hit series Stranger Things has won the respect of guitar fans around the world for actually learning how to play Metallica’s Master of Puppets for the show.

The epic scene in the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things saw metalhead character Eddie Munson — played by Quinn — shredding a solo rendition of the band’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets to help his friends kill the demon Vecna.

In a new video posted by the writers of the show, Quinn can be seen jamming pretty skillfully to the thrash metal tune in what looks to be a garage. While the show had hired guitarist Aiden Fisher for the close-ups and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son, Tye, for the version of Master Of Puppets that appears in the series, many fans are delighted to learn that the actor at the centre of their favourite TV moment had actually put in the hard work.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Advertisement

“I played guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had a foundation there,” Quinn told Collider in a recent interview. “But as I said, when I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning “Master of Puppets.”

“On the day, me and Gaten just got up on top of the camper van, and just got into it. It was very fun. I played most of it. We got a kind of black belt metal guitarist to come in and do the solo because I’m a human being. It’s very fast, but the rest of it, I tried my best to understand that. It was very fun.”

Watch the iconic scene below.