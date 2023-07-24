Watch Taylor Swift’s live debut of No Body, No Crime with Haim

Taylor Swift has debuted her track No Body, No Crime with HAIM at a show in Seattle as part of her Eras tour.

HAIM featured on the original track, which is from Swift’s 2020 album Evermore, and have been supporting the pop star on the North America leg of the tour.

The performance took place on 22 July at Lumen Field, where Swift also gave a performance of her Ed Sheeran collaboration Everything Has Changed – from 2012’s Red – for the first time in a decade.

The popstar, known for playing various Gibson acoustic models – mostly a range of custom J-180s – also showcased This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things from the 2017 album Reputation for the first time on the tour.

Check out her performance with the HAIM sisters below:

i can’t believe they just sang no body no crime???? pic.twitter.com/NYdRHCou9Z — phoebe ⸆⸉ (@taylorslavender) July 23, 2023

Swift released the re-recorded version of her 2010 record Speak Now earlier this month, which featured collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. The record is the latest of her back catalogue to be re-released as a Taylor’s Version cut, after she decided to record her music over again to ensure she could have full ownership over her songs.

Haim recently responded to trolls online claiming they don’t play their own instruments, an accusation which many women in the guitar sphere unfortunately face.

“I think the thing that is really frustrating is, there will be amazing videos of us online playing our instruments really well, and I’ll look at our comments… and I’ll just be shocked that people are still like, ‘They’re not playing,’ ‘That’s not real,’ ‘They’re acting’. It’s unbelievable,” Danielle Haim tells NME.

“It’s just really disappointing because that’s the thing we worked so fucking hard for our whole lives, you know?” she states.

Taylor Swift will tour the UK and Europe commencing May 2024. Find out more on her official website.