Watch: Taylor Swift teams up with Marcus Mumford to perform Cowboy Like Me

The lead vocalist of Mumford & Sons joined Taylor Swift on stage last Saturday (25 March) in Las Vegas.

Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford joined Taylor Swift on stage at the weekend for a performance of Swift’s song Cowboy Like Me.

The performance took place last Saturday (25 March) in Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium as part of Swift’s Eras tour. Swift introduced the vocalist and guitarist of the UK-based folk band, as she said, “Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight.”

As Mumford joined the stage, Swift asked him, “Would you sing Cowboy Like Me with me?” Swift played her Taylor Presentation Series Grand Auditorium custom koa acoustic as Mumford twanged away on a semi-hollow model, for the pop-folk track.

The track was originally released as part of her 2020 album, Evermore. Mumford previously provided backing vocals on the track, and has also performed it at several of his own solo shows.

You can watch the performance below:

Swift recently revealed that her bejewelled guitar was DIY-ed by her parents using super glue, just a day before the current tour began. The sparkling Gibson acoustic was originally used by the popstar during her 2009 tour in support of her record Fearless.

Marcus Mumford released his first solo record, (Self-Titled), back in September 2022. The album featured contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and more. You can get tickets to see him live at MarcusMumford.com.