“This is not a Kiss 26-year last tour. This is the last tour”: Ted Nugent says he’s done with the road

The rocker also says he won’t tour any more because of an “unhealthy attachment to my dogs”.

His dogs are the reason his current Adios Mofo farewell tour is well and truly his last one, says Cat Scratch Fever rocker Ted Nugent.

Nugent, whose farewell tour began earlier this month in Florida, told Ultimate Classic Rock that he will most certainly not be doing any more organised tours after wrapping up his final shows this August.

“You know, No. 1, I’m always going to play,” says Nugent. “I play my guitar every day. I love that shit. I’m a fighter. I still am really energised. I’m in good shape, I still have fire-breathing passion for my life, liberty and gonzo happiness. So I’ll always play, but I will never do an organised tour.”

“I’m at my condo in Naples right now. So I can hub from here to do all of the Florida dates. When I get to Michigan next week, I can hub out of my cabin there with my dogs. I have to do a couple of hotels – and hotels are jail. I have such an exciting outdoor [life] farming, ranching, hunting, fishing, trapping, dog training, planting trees. I’m hands on.”

“My life revolves around my wife, my kids, my grandkids and my dogs,” Nugent explains. “My dogs right now are heartbroken, because Daddy’s gone. That may sound trivial to some people, but I have an unhealthy attachment to my dogs. I love my fuckin’ dogs. So I will never leave home to do a tour now.”

That said, the rocker concedes that he is still up for gigs, “if I can hub out of my Michigan cabin, which could include Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan – and maybe eventually, Ontario again.”

“But I’m never going to go on another ‘tour’ tour. This really is the last tour. It will be 6,891 tonight in Orlando and I love it, but I miss my dogs and I miss being able to walk out the door and do my outdoor stuff. I’m an Earthly guy, which I think is the real power of my music. My music is earthly. Whether it’s sexually earthly, or emotionally earthly or just downright defiantly earthly.”

He adds, “This is not a Kiss 26-year last tour. [Laughs] This is the last tour.”

