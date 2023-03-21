Ted Nugent reminds supporters to “remain peaceful” if Trump is arrested: “Do not go into battle – yet”

“We must shine the light like our founding fathers did in 1776… We need to stand strong.”

Cat Scratch Fever star Ted Nugent has urged supporters of former President Donald Trump to “remain peaceful” should the man be arrested in the days ahead.

Nugent made his comments on the latest episode of The Nightly Nuge, a news-style podcast where he offers his take on the news of our world every weeknight.

Addressing the prospect of a Trump arrest this week, Nugent — an avid Trump supporter himself — said, “We must shine the light like our founding fathers did in 1776. Put on your truck light. Put on your porch light. Carry a lantern. We need to stand strong.”

“And if they wanna arrest President Trump, we need to not protest; we need to not put on rallies… Because Antifa, Black Lives Matter and these imported Chinese nationals and Somali nationals who are coming across our open border, as orchestrated by Biden Satan gang, they are ready to do battle.”

“Do not go into battle — yet,” he added. “Remain peaceful and shine a positive, loving, patriotic light on the darkness, as perpetrated by this Satan Manhattan D.A., and let them show their cards, because if it all goes down as it’s already headed for, the trajectory is… we will win this election with this great President Trump in a landslide. Because Satan has made his move; now Michael The Archangel can make ours.”

The rocker continued, “America, I have thought non-stop diligently. God has sent me for times like this. He has sent you for times like this. Put on the armour of the Lord. Remain peaceful. Remain strong. Remain spiritual. Pray like you’ve never prayed before, and in a loving, supportive, civil manner, convince anybody in your life — family, friends, co-workers, people at church or school… Some churches are actually coming out for the Satanism of child molestation and drag queens, under the auspices of Church. So we are surrounded by pure evil.”

“You know what? I’m loading up my truck right now. Improvise, adapt and overcome,” Nugent said. “Pray, remain forceful for the Constitution, Bill Of Rights, truth, logic and common sense to your elected employees, and let the other side show their terrorism. Let the other side show their hate and their dishonesty.”

��“We should remain peaceful and support Donald Trump like never before. He is the answer.”

The former president said Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday (21 March), over an alleged hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.