“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans”: The 1975’s Matty Healy stresses the band are not splitting up after “indefinite hiatus” comments

Matty Healy has confirmed that The 1975 aren’t going anywhere after fans feared they would be stepping back from music for good.

The vocalist and guitarist had previously stated that the band would be taking an “indefinite hiatus” during a live show, but has now reassured this does not mean the band are coming to an end.

The indie-rock outfit are currently on their Still… At Their Very Best global tour, and during a show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on 26 September, Healy told the audience, “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

His comments seemed to cause a bit of a spiral amongst fans and across the media, with concerns that this means they would be taking a break permanently. However, during their set at San Jose’s SAP Arena on 28 September, Healy clarified that a hiatus does not mean that the band are splitting up, and reassured that he didn’t mean to scare any fans.

“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” he says. “That’s not happening. Don’t worry.”

“We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023

The tour wraps up in March 2024, but before it comes to an end and the band take a break from life on the road, they are set to play the “world’s first” carbon-removed live shows. These will take place on 12 and 13 February next year in the UK’s O2 Arena, London.

During the carbon removal process, CO2 generated from light shows and audience members will be physically sucked out of the air and stored “out of harm’s way.”

See all of The 1975’s upcoming live dates on their website. Their latest album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out now.