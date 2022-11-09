The 1975’s Matty Healy eats raw meat on stage and crawls inside TV

The 1975’s Matty Healy has been captured eating what appears to be raw meat whilst on stage before doing a random spurt of push ups and then crawling inside a TV.

Yes, you did read that right and no, we don’t know why either. Healy isn’t one to shy away from sharing his bold opinions, the vocalist and guitarist of the popular indie band had people talking just a couple of weeks back when he declared that “I fucking hate Metallica”.

Fans believe he also pokes fun at being branded as “problematic” with his Instagram bio which reads “The Problem Attic”. Healy is now making headlines once again for putting on a rather bizarre show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden earlier this week (6 November).

During the Consumption interlude, (a staple of their current tour which happens after the band perform a full play through of their new record, Being Funny In A Foreign Language) Healy knelt on a rug in the middle of the stage, took off his shirt, and was presented with a raw steak. He took two large bites of the steak and took his time chewing before doing a quick burst of push-ups and crawling into a hollow TV set.

All of this follows him grabbing his crotch whilst sitting on a couch and smoking a cigarette. You can watch the moment below:

Mom Dad, why is Matty Healy eating raw meat at the 1975 show?!! pic.twitter.com/W63IpDG7pS — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) November 8, 2022

Healy said after the interlude (according to NME), “I’m sorry if you came with your dad and I was touching my dick.” He added, “It’s your fault for bringing your dad.”

Nobody knows exactly why all this occurred at the show, but given that Healy has previously declared in The Guardian, “I am pretentious. And I’m not apologising,” we can always hope there is a deeper meaning to the steak-eating-gential-touching-madness.