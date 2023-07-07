The Eagles announce farewell tour ft. Steely Dan: “This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on”

“You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave,” appears to be the sentiment here.

After 52 years in the business, Eagles are ready to hang up their instruments for good after embarking on a final tour later this year.

Kicking off on 7 September at New York’s Madison Square Garden, ‘The Long Goodbye’ farewell tour will feature members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of founding member Glenn Frey. Fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan will also be joining the band as a guest act.

So far, 13 dates have been announced, with the band promising to perform “as many shows in each market as their audience demands.” The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, 12 July, while general on-sale will begin on Friday, 14 July, via Ticketmaster.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the group said in a statement.

“Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages.”

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Check out the full list of tour dates over at the Eagles website.