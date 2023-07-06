Mick Mars says Mötley Crüe members didn’t speak to him on 2022 tour: “I felt used, sad, and inferior”

“You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone?”

Mick Mars has spoken about how his Mötley Crüe bandmates didn’t so much as talk to him during their 2022 tour, and how the experience had left him feeling “inferior”.

Mars, who’s currently embroiled in a legal battle with his former band, has accused Nikki Sixx and co of forcing him out and cutting his share of profits.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the guitar legend reveals just how estranged things were between him and the rest of the Crüe during their North American tour with Def Leppard.

“Nobody spoke to me in 2022,” Mars says. “A lot of the time [I] felt like I was just playing by myself. You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone? That’s how I felt that whole tour. I felt used, sad, and inferior.”

“When we played the last show [in Las Vegas on 9 September, 2022] I felt relieved,” he adds. “A lot of the pressure was gone. But I was very emotionally wounded. They weren’t just shallow wounds. They were deep ones; the kind you can’t get over.”

The guitarist also explains that for him, the fight is more so about protecting his legacy than it is about money, saying, “Just let me retire and have my legacy.”

“I don’t want to be a drama guy,” Mars continues. “I want to be a fuckin’ happy guy. But what do I get handed? Plates of shit. I don’t want it. I’m beat up on that shit. Let me have my legacy so that I can enjoy what I’ve done.”

“I own one quarter, or even half, I don’t know for sure, of Mötley Crüe Inc., which trickles down to all the other Mötley Crüe entities,” he says. “I’m not asking for a right arm or left arm. But dammit man, I’ve never seen anybody have to go through this shit when they want to retire. I’m not an employee of Mötley Crüe though. I’m an owner.”

Back in April, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx spoke publicly about the band’s ongoing feud with Mick Mars, refuting some of his claims.

“We wish him the best and we know that he’s a little bit confused and being misled by representatives right now,” Sixx told the UK’s Planet Rock. “But we still have to stay focused on why we’re here.”