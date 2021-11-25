The Edge plots huge charity auction of guitars from Paul McCartney, Rush, Radiohead, Pearl Jam, Joe Walsh, Green Day, Tom Morello and many more

A huge collection of guitars from a massive range of notable musicians is set to go up for auction in aid of Music Rising, the charity founded by U2 guitarist The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin.

The auction will raise money for New Orleans musicians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and by Hurricane Ida. It features signed instruments donated by Joan Jett, Lenny Kravitz, Noel Gallagher, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Paul Stanley, Flea, Billie Joe Armstrong and countless others.

The Edge said in a statement: “The music of New Orleans has influenced various styles of music borrowed from early traditions. It is the birthplace of jazz and represents a musical culture which bears great significance to most every genre today.

“I can’t imagine what it would feel like to lose my ability to do what I love – making music. Unfortunately, there are many musicians and crew members who continue to struggle since the pandemic. If this multigenerational chain is broken, we lose more than just a few concerts; we lose an entire culture that stretches back centuries. Some of the world’s greatest musicians and friends of Music Rising have generously donated their personal instruments to raise money for Music Rising.

“We hope you have a chance to bid on one or more of the beautiful instruments in the auction. The monies raised goes to musicians and crew. Your support continues to be invaluable to Music Rising.”

The auction takes place on 11 December. See the virtual catalogue over at vegalleries.com. Full details of each listing are yet to be posted.