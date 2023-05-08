The Edge on making new music with U2: “I’m finding myself for the first time in a little while getting very excited about the electric guitar again”

The Edge has opened up about how working on U2’s 40-track acoustic album Songs of Surrender has made him “very excited about the electric guitar again”.

Speaking on the latest issue of Guitar Player magazine, the guitarist discussed the inspiration behind the band’s recent acoustic project as well as the kind of music fans can expect to see moving forward.

“Our challenge was always to get to that guy at the back of the room, somebody who isn’t really a fan or isn’t paying attention,” The Edge said. “There was always an intense pitch to our music early on. So my thought here was, ‘Let’s take minimalism to the nth degree, if it’s appropriate.’ And on a lot of these songs, it worked.”

“We left just the bare skeletons of the original arrangements in terms of themes and hooks, taking things down to a really light touch.”

He explained that the band had “no expectations” going into this album, saying “Because there was no pressure or expectation, and just through the sheer thrill of doing this, I think the whole collection has a kind of freedom to it, a lightness.”

“There were no rules with this project — that was the great thing.”

Asked if the extended time spent around acoustic guitars has offered him some fresh perspective on the electric, The Edge replied, “I know the answer to that. I’ve been working a lot on new guitar music, and I’m very excited about it.”

“It’s at that prototype stage where… who knows? But the answer to the question is ‘yes.’ I’m finding myself for the first time in a little while getting very excited about the electric guitar again. Maybe it’s something to do with the lockdown, having the time to not do very much. For me, that was such a creative opportunity.”

“We have a lot of great material in the pipeline,” the musician teased.